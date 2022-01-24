HEC, PEC discuss service structure of engineers, technologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting between Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon MNA, Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher education Commission (HEC) was held on Monday at HEC Secretariat to discuss the service structure of engineers and technologists. Both expressed their commitment to work expeditiously for finalization of respective service structures for both engineers and technologists.

They were agreed that demand for separate service structures by engineers and technologists in their respective domain/cadre is a legitimate requirement to play their intended role in the engineering profession and thereby the socio-economic development of the country.

It was stressed to take all important and necessary actions in the country's interest. Both organizations reiterated that the interests of engineers and technologists would be safeguarded in a balanced and nuanced manner.