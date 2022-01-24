UrduPoint.com

HEC, PEC Discuss Service Structure Of Engineers, Technologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

HEC, PEC discuss service structure of engineers, technologists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting between Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon MNA, Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher education Commission (HEC) was held on Monday at HEC Secretariat to discuss the service structure of engineers and technologists. Both expressed their commitment to work expeditiously for finalization of respective service structures for both engineers and technologists.

They were agreed that demand for separate service structures by engineers and technologists in their respective domain/cadre is a legitimate requirement to play their intended role in the engineering profession and thereby the socio-economic development of the country.

It was stressed to take all important and necessary actions in the country's interest. Both organizations reiterated that the interests of engineers and technologists would be safeguarded in a balanced and nuanced manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Engineering Council HEC All

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

3 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.