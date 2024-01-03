Open Menu

HEC Permits IUB To Start M.Phil In Homeopathic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Higher education Commission has permitted the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start the M.Phil program in Homeopathic Medical Science.

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar thanked the Higher Education Commission for allowing the M.Phil program in Homeopathic Medical Science.

He appreciated the efforts of the Director of Advanced Studies and Research board Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, the Principal of the College of Conventional Medicine Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Asif Assistant Professor, Dr. Ghazala Shaheen Assistant Professor, and Dr. Khalil Ahmed Assistant Professor.

