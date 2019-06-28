UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC, PIEAS Award Participants Of Int'l Science Olympiads 2018

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:40 PM

HEC, PIEAS Award Participants of Int'l Science Olympiads 2018

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)Careers Programme, a joint venture of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and PakistanInstitute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Careers Programme, a joint venture of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), held an award distribution ceremony tohonour 12 talented Pakistani students who represented Pakistan in International Science Olympiads in July 2018.Pakistani students won one Bronze Medal, three Honourable Mentions, and one Merit Certificate inInternational Chemistry Olympiads, International Mathematics Olympiads, and InternationalBiology Olympiads held in Romania, Iran and Czech and Slovak Republic respectively.

Cash prizesand certificates were distributed among the students.So far, Pakistani teams have won 109 medals including four Silver Medals, 57 Bronze Medals, 45Honourable Mentions and one Merit Certificate along with two special prizes in the annualInternational Science Olympiads held in different countries across the world, i.e., Switzerland,Brazil, Singapore, USA, Germany, UK, Spain, Canada, Argentina, and South Korea etc.

The award distribution ceremony was graced by Dr.

Qasim Jan, President Pakistan academy ofSciences as chief guest. Dr. Nasir Majeed Mirza, Rector PIEAS and a large number of students werepresent on the occasion.Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Jan appreciated the students for their aptitude and hard work.

"AsPresident of Pakistan Academy of Sciences, I congratulate you all who represented Pakistan,especially those who have won medals in the international competition, on behalf of all thescientists of Pakistan."Highlighting the significance of STEM subjects, he said STEM education is intended to enhancecompetencies of students and enable them to get opportunities of acquiring up-to-date knowledge.He said that resource-based economies have turned into knowledge-based economies owing todevelopment and progress in science and technology.

He stressed the need for meeting the trueobjectives of promoting STEM in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Technology Iran Education Canada Germany Progress Singapore Nasir Argentina Spain Brazil United Kingdom South Korea Romania Switzerland July HEC 2018 Silver Bronze All

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

1 minute ago

Russia to Pay Contribution to Council of Europe in ..

7 minutes ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani meets Chaudh ..

3 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Razi

3 minutes ago

Cement exports up 25 pc in 11 months

3 minutes ago

Gold imports dip 38.56 pc in 11 months

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.