Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Careers Programme, a joint venture of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), held an award distribution ceremony tohonour 12 talented Pakistani students who represented Pakistan in International Science Olympiads in July 2018.Pakistani students won one Bronze Medal, three Honourable Mentions, and one Merit Certificate inInternational Chemistry Olympiads, International Mathematics Olympiads, and InternationalBiology Olympiads held in Romania, Iran and Czech and Slovak Republic respectively.

Cash prizesand certificates were distributed among the students.So far, Pakistani teams have won 109 medals including four Silver Medals, 57 Bronze Medals, 45Honourable Mentions and one Merit Certificate along with two special prizes in the annualInternational Science Olympiads held in different countries across the world, i.e., Switzerland,Brazil, Singapore, USA, Germany, UK, Spain, Canada, Argentina, and South Korea etc.

The award distribution ceremony was graced by Dr.

Qasim Jan, President Pakistan academy ofSciences as chief guest. Dr. Nasir Majeed Mirza, Rector PIEAS and a large number of students werepresent on the occasion.Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Jan appreciated the students for their aptitude and hard work.

"AsPresident of Pakistan Academy of Sciences, I congratulate you all who represented Pakistan,especially those who have won medals in the international competition, on behalf of all thescientists of Pakistan."Highlighting the significance of STEM subjects, he said STEM education is intended to enhancecompetencies of students and enable them to get opportunities of acquiring up-to-date knowledge.He said that resource-based economies have turned into knowledge-based economies owing todevelopment and progress in science and technology.

He stressed the need for meeting the trueobjectives of promoting STEM in the country.