HEC Players Clinch 233 Medals In National & International Championships
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A total of 233 medals were won by university players, including 32 gold, 56 silver, and 145 bronze medals, in different national and international championships during the year 2023-24.
According to the HEC on Wednesday, this remarkable achievement underscores the commitment and dedication HEC provides to the higher education institutions regarding provision of facilities to aspiring athletes along with completion of their education.
HEC not only provides sports infrastructure, coaches and mentors, it also regularly disburses prize money and scholarships on merit.
HEC’s female athletes, studying in universities also made a strong impact, winning 17 gold, 25 silver, and 21 bronze medals in national championships as well as two silver and three bronze medals in international championships.
Through HEC’s unconditional support in all aspects, the young players competed with professional players and won eight gold, 17 silver and 93 bronze medals in 34th National Games, acquiring the title of Best Turn Out Trophy.
HEC through Pakistan University Sports board (PUSB) and academic fraternity in consultation with stakeholders of sports organizes Intervarsity Championships round the year to engage university students in healthy and physical activities along with their academic pursuits.
The players who are extraordinary performers of winning teams of these championships are selected for participation in national and international championships. PUSB Constitution and Rules have also been revised recently to further improve players’ financial incentives.
Additionally, HEC under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is establishing 12 sports academies in public sector universities across the country to establish sports infrastructure that can be used round the clock for players’ development and transformation into professional athletes. Also, nationwide Talent Hunt drive has also been successfully executed in various sports to inculcate a sense of sportsmanship, harmony and team building among youth aged 15-25 years.
Recent Stories
Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam chaired meeting on forthcoming session of AJK & GB Councils2 minutes ago
-
PU VC plants saplings3 minutes ago
-
PU issues 4-year BS programme date sheet3 minutes ago
-
Special cleanliness squad formed for women cricket series12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, discusses establishment of peace12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes section 144 for 12th Rabi Ul Awwal12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme13 minutes ago
-
Aimal, Durrani call on Governor Kundi, discuss worsening law & order situation in KP22 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,248 injured in Punjab road accidents23 minutes ago
-
National Cricket player Shadab Khan visits Khidmat Center at Liaqat Bagh23 minutes ago
-
PESSI commissioner dismayed over PC Medical Centre's poor condition32 minutes ago
-
Malaysia-Pak bilateral ties establish in all spheres since countries' independence: Malaysian Ambass ..32 minutes ago