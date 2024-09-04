HEC players clinch 233 medals in National & International Championships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A total of 233 medals were won by university players, including 32 gold, 56 silver, and 145 bronze medals, in different national and international championships during the year 2023-24.

According to the HEC on Wednesday, this remarkable achievement underscores the commitment and dedication HEC provides to the higher education institutions regarding provision of facilities to aspiring athletes along with completion of their education.

HEC not only provides sports infrastructure, coaches and mentors, it also regularly disburses prize money and scholarships on merit.

HEC’s female athletes, studying in universities also made a strong impact, winning 17 gold, 25 silver, and 21 bronze medals in national championships as well as two silver and three bronze medals in international championships.

Through HEC’s unconditional support in all aspects, the young players competed with professional players and won eight gold, 17 silver and 93 bronze medals in 34th National Games, acquiring the title of Best Turn Out Trophy.

HEC through Pakistan University Sports board (PUSB) and academic fraternity in consultation with stakeholders of sports organizes Intervarsity Championships round the year to engage university students in healthy and physical activities along with their academic pursuits.

The players who are extraordinary performers of winning teams of these championships are selected for participation in national and international championships. PUSB Constitution and Rules have also been revised recently to further improve players’ financial incentives.

Additionally, HEC under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is establishing 12 sports academies in public sector universities across the country to establish sports infrastructure that can be used round the clock for players’ development and transformation into professional athletes. Also, nationwide Talent Hunt drive has also been successfully executed in various sports to inculcate a sense of sportsmanship, harmony and team building among youth aged 15-25 years.