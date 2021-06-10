HEC proceeds 1171 scholars abroad for Ph.D studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) under its Human Resource Development (HRD) Division, during Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (March-July), has proceeded abroad a total of 1,171 scholars for their Ph.D. studies, out of which 221 completed their studies.

According to the Economic Survey issued on Thursday by the Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, a total of 378 scholars have been awarded a 6-month Ph.D research fellowship abroad under International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP) of HEC during the said period.

However, a total number of 3,267 indigenous scholarships were awarded for Under-Graduate, Post-Graduate and Ph.

D. studies and 550 scholars completed their studies during 2020-21.

A total number of 1,835 needs-based scholarships were awarded under different need-based programmes, whereas 3,347 scholars completed their studies. It includes, HEC Needs-based scholarships, USAID-funded Merit & Needs-based Scholarship Programme, OGDCL Needs-based scholarship programme.

A total of 18,275 scholarships are approved for Ehsaas Under Graduate Scholarship Phase-II for FY2021. While, the selection process at 129 Higher Education Institutions is underway which is expected to be completed during FY2021. Funds to 47,000 awardees of Ehsaas UG Scholarship Phase-I have already been released.