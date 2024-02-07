HEC Provides Pre-service Training To IPFP Program Fellows
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 05:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), has concluded Cohort X and XI, of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP), for the Interim Placement of the Fresh PhDs (IPFP) program.
The NFDP, a pioneering initiative by NAHE, has been designed to prepare recently graduated PhDs for their teaching role in higher education institutions, said a news release on Wednesday.
This pre-service training imparts critical techniques and skill sets that will enhance their teaching practices in the future. The programme ensures a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation.
In his remarks on the occasion, Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum emphasised the pivotal role of educational institutions in solving the challenges faced by Pakistan. He emphasised the significance of the quality of faculty in imparting quality education. He also dilated on the challenges faced by faculty and underlined the importance of self-development and continuous learning in faculty. He emphasised the need for knowledge based interactions.
Dr Qayyum also addressed the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on education, urging the fellows to transform themselves to meet the changing dynamics. He discussed the relevance of digital equivalence, metaverse concepts, and the potential of AI techniques for personalised tutoring and learning.
During her welcome note at the closing ceremony, Managing Director NAHE Ms. Noor Amna Malik extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly certified IPFP fellows for their successful completion of the training and their enthusiastic participation throughout the programme.
She reflected on the transformative experience within the programme and encouraged the IPFP fellows to excel and carve a niche for themselves. She stressed the importance of incorporating societal values into teaching, encouraging research, and nurturing critical thinking. The completion of Cohort X & XI marks a significant achievement in NAHE's efforts to elevate the quality of higher education in Pakistan, fostering excellence in teaching, research, and innovation for the benefit of future generations.
