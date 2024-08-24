HEC reaffirms commitment to promote university sports in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has notified the amended Constitution and Rules of the Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB), indicating a strengthened commitment to promoting university sports within the country.

The amendments, notified with effect from August 23, 2024, have been made under the guidance of Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, who also serves as the Chairman PUSB.

The PUSB board members include Executive Director HEC, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board and Vice Chancellors of both public and private sector universities, fostering a liaison among sports governing body and academic institutions.

The prominent amendments are related to financial incentives leading to increased cash prizes and prize money for those university students who show exceptional sporting talent. Also, the new constitution establishes a medical commission to safeguard well-being of the students.

In his message, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has said that by implementing these revisions, HEC through PUSB aims to create a sustainable and actionable environment for university sports in Pakistan.

“Initiatives like this will not only elevate the competitive standing of Pakistani athletes but also contribute to the holistic development of future generations,” he added.

He also encouraged the universities to prioritize extracurricular activities, recognizing their importance in fostering the mental and physical development of students.

PUSB maintains affiliations with 25 national and two international sports federations, providing university athletes with access to a wider range of competitive opportunities.

The board organizes 34 annual Intervarsity Championships in various sports for male and female students.

Additionally, coaching, training courses, and camps are organized to enhance athletic development. PUSB actively supports the participation of university athletes in national and international sporting events.

In-charge Sports & Co-curricular Activities Division HEC oversees a network of subcommittees, ensuring efficient management of the Board's strategic initiatives and activities.