Open Menu

HEC Reaffirms Commitment To Promote University Sports In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

HEC reaffirms commitment to promote university sports in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has notified the amended Constitution and Rules of the Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB), indicating a strengthened commitment to promoting university sports within the country.

The amendments, notified with effect from August 23, 2024, have been made under the guidance of Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, who also serves as the Chairman PUSB.

The PUSB board members include Executive Director HEC, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board and Vice Chancellors of both public and private sector universities, fostering a liaison among sports governing body and academic institutions.

The prominent amendments are related to financial incentives leading to increased cash prizes and prize money for those university students who show exceptional sporting talent. Also, the new constitution establishes a medical commission to safeguard well-being of the students.

In his message, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has said that by implementing these revisions, HEC through PUSB aims to create a sustainable and actionable environment for university sports in Pakistan.

“Initiatives like this will not only elevate the competitive standing of Pakistani athletes but also contribute to the holistic development of future generations,” he added.

He also encouraged the universities to prioritize extracurricular activities, recognizing their importance in fostering the mental and physical development of students.

PUSB maintains affiliations with 25 national and two international sports federations, providing university athletes with access to a wider range of competitive opportunities.

The board organizes 34 annual Intervarsity Championships in various sports for male and female students.

Additionally, coaching, training courses, and camps are organized to enhance athletic development. PUSB actively supports the participation of university athletes in national and international sporting events.

In-charge Sports & Co-curricular Activities Division HEC oversees a network of subcommittees, ensuring efficient management of the Board's strategic initiatives and activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Male Mukhtar Ahmed Money August HEC From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan