HEC Receives Rs. 65 Bln Grant For Higher Education:NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Farah Naz Akbar, informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) receives a grant of Rs. 65 billion for higher education projects.

A significant portion of this funding is allocated to the provinces as part of a new agreement aimed at strengthening Pakistan's higher education sector, she said while responding to a calling attention notice regarding the severe financial difficulties faced by public sector universities.

She explained that a major share, which is approximately 65% of the total grant Rs. 42.01 billion is allocated to the provincial governments.

This distribution plan was formalized through an agreement signed between the Ministry of Finance and the finance ministers from the four provinces: Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the agreement, the provincial governments are committed to assisting the HEC in utilizing these funds effectively.

She said that HEC has demanded Rs. 85 billion in the coming budget, and a 10% increase is expected in future allocations for universities, contingent upon the release of funds.

She further stated that this initiative is aimed at strengthening universities across the country by providing essential financial support for infrastructure development, research, and academic advancements.

APP/zah-qsr

