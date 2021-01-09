UrduPoint.com
HEC Recognized University Of Turbat's Panjgur Campus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

HEC recognized University of Turbat's Panjgur Campus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday recognized the Panjgur Campus of University of Turbat.

Earlier, a HEC Accreditation/Inspection Committee had visited Panjgur Campus of University of Turbat on 15th December, 2020 , said press release.

After having ascertained the available academic and infrastructure facilities at Panjgur Campus in accordance with HEC criteria, the Commission approved "No Objection Certificate (NoC)" in favor of UoT's Panjgur Campus.

Congratulating the administrative and academic staff of the UoT's main campus and Panjgur Campus for this great achievement, the UoT's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that his administration was committed to ensure quality education in accordance with HEC guidelines in all campuses of the university.

He said that the academic activities in Panjgur Campus was started from spring 2020 semester and we were moving forward according to the needs of modern times in a changing world with the responsibility to ensure quality education in all varsity's campuses with a futuristic mindset.

The VC said that "The establishment of Panjgur Campus is blessing and a great opportunity for the people of the region to get affordable quality education in their own city since before they had to go for higher education to other cities of Pakistan."Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that it was an honor for us that Gwadar Campus and Panjgur Campus of Turbat University have been accredited as recognized campuses of HEC within first year of their beginning.

