HEC recognizes JSMU performance in Quality Enhancement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's (JSMU) Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) was awarded a shield of recognition for its consistent performance by the Higher education Commission's Quality Assurance Agency (QAA-HEC) on March 12, 2021 at the end of Annual Progress Review Meeting organized by HEC, at Aga Khan University, Karachi on March 11-12,2021.

The QAA-HEC awarded this shield of recognition to those universities which have complied 80 percent or above with Quality policies and practices of the agency, said a statement issued here on Monday.

JSMU successfully scored 93 percent in the evaluation for the year 2018-19. The QAA-HEC evaluates on the basis of prescribed indicators and targets to implement the quality assurance and enhancement parameters.

The QAA officials presented the shield to QEC Director at JSMU Dr.

Abdul Wahid Usmani and Additional Director Ms. Suraiya Khatoon. Talking to the media at JSMU, Dr Usmani attributed this success to the additional director and the entire team of QEC for enforcing quality assurance measures and meeting the deadlines within the available resources.

Dr. Usmani appreciated the continuous support and trust shown by Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi.

Congratulating Dr Usmani and his team on the achievement, Vice Chancellor Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi said "QEC at JSMU has worked tirelessly to promote the university rankings and it is an honour for the university that their efforts are being recognized by the HEC."In the concluding ceremony, the certificates were awarded to all participants by Prof. Carl Amrhein, Provost and Vice President, Academic, AKU.