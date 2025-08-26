HEC Recognizes Nine WUM Research Journals In Y Category
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) has achieved a significant milestone with the recognition
of nine of its research journals in the Y category under the Higher education Commission’s (HEC) HRJS system for 2024-25.
The approved journals include Al-Hidayah (Editor-in-Chief Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha), International Journal of Linguistics and Culture (Dr Mamoona Yasmin Khan), Pakistan Journal of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (Dr Maryam Zain), Annals of Social Sciences and Perspective (Dr Hina Ali), Frontiers in Chemical Sciences (Dr Sara Musadiq), The Journal of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics (Dr Atia Iqbal), Journal of Statistics, Computing and Interdisciplinary Research (Dr Fariha Sohail), Perennial Journal of History (Dr Sumaira), and urdu journal Armaghan (Dr Shahida Rasool).
Additional journals are currently under review for inclusion. This recognition highlights WUM’s commitment to advancing quality research and academic excellence in Pakistan.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha, who also serves as Patron-in-Chief and Director Journals, praised the efforts of the editorial teams. “This remarkable achievement is the result of the hard work of our editors and their teams. Their dedication to maintaining quality standards has brought recognition not only to the university but also to Pakistan’s academic community,” she said.
Dr Pracha added that WUM remains committed to fostering innovative research, insightful scholarship, and knowledge dissemination that contributes both nationally and globally.
