HEC relieves Dr Zia Ul Qayyum as ED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Upon the recommendation of Performance Evaluation Committee, HEC Governing Body “Commission” has relieved Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum from his position as Executive Director.

In the interim, Dr.

Mazhar Saeed, Adviser (Planning & Development) at HEC, has been assigned the charge of office of Executive Director, said a press release on Wednesday.

The Commission has also directed that the recruitment process for a permanent Executive Director be initiated without delay.