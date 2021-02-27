HEC review team conducts IPE at Islamia University Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan has been concluded.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the review team held meetings with Deans, Chairpersons, and administrative heads of the vasity.

The exit meeting was held with Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, at the conference room of Vice-Chancellor Secretariat at Baghad ul Jadeed campus.

The team has admired the innovative and constructive works that started in the university and effective use of information technology in all affairs including admissions, examinations and financial matters of University.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob thanked IPE members and appreciated their detail evaluation.

The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated Quality Enhancement Cell officials for preparing University Portfolio Report (UPR) and convening IPE as per the requirements of the institute as well as the Higher Education Commission.