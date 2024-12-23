HEC Reviews Curriculum In Discipline Of Pharmacy
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has convened a curriculum review meeting in the discipline of Pharmacy at University of Sargodha.
According to the official sources from HEC, the meeting aimed at reviewing and updating the academic program for Doctor of Pharmacy.
The meeting brought together 28 experts from academia along with representatives from industry and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan, showcasing a shared commitment to enhance the academic and professional standards of Pharmacy program.
Discussions centered on modernizing the curriculum to reflect emerging trends, aligning it with global standards, and to address the evolving needs within the Pharmacy sector in Pakistan. Notably, this update is critical as the curriculum for Doctor of Pharmacy was last revised in 2011.
Prof. Dr. Javeid Iqbal, Advisor BOG & Dean, Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, Minhaj University, Lahore was unanimously elected by NCRC as the Convener and Prof. Dr. Fazli Nasir, HOD, Department of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar was elected as Co-Convener. Their extensive knowledge and leadership played a key role in refining and updating the curriculum framework for Doctor of Pharmacy program.
HEC expresses its gratitude for the valuable contributions of all participants and institutions and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan that contributed to the success of the meeting.
The newly updated curriculum is poised to significantly enhance the preparedness of graduates, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the field of Pharmacy.
Recent Stories
Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake
Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Afric ..
Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match ODI series
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indonesia’s ‘Nahdlatul Ulama Un ..
Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables, marine project ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today
Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers
Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on ..
ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE
Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC reviews curriculum in discipline of Pharmacy2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz welcomes negotiation committee members in first In-camera meeting2 minutes ago
-
5 injured in gas leak explosion in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 65,800 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on quack doctors, substandard medicines52 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra Punjab Project' set to transform sanitation, public health52 minutes ago
-
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today55 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claim two lives1 hour ago
-
Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on Jan 62 hours ago
-
Hurriyat leaders, organizations expose India’s peace mantra in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
President congratulates Green Shirts over ODI series sweep against South Africa3 hours ago