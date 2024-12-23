Open Menu

HEC Reviews Curriculum In Discipline Of Pharmacy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

HEC reviews curriculum in discipline of Pharmacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has convened a curriculum review meeting in the discipline of Pharmacy at University of Sargodha.

According to the official sources from HEC, the meeting aimed at reviewing and updating the academic program for Doctor of Pharmacy.

The meeting brought together 28 experts from academia along with representatives from industry and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan, showcasing a shared commitment to enhance the academic and professional standards of Pharmacy program.

Discussions centered on modernizing the curriculum to reflect emerging trends, aligning it with global standards, and to address the evolving needs within the Pharmacy sector in Pakistan. Notably, this update is critical as the curriculum for Doctor of Pharmacy was last revised in 2011.

Prof. Dr. Javeid Iqbal, Advisor BOG & Dean, Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, Minhaj University, Lahore was unanimously elected by NCRC as the Convener and Prof. Dr. Fazli Nasir, HOD, Department of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar was elected as Co-Convener. Their extensive knowledge and leadership played a key role in refining and updating the curriculum framework for Doctor of Pharmacy program.

HEC expresses its gratitude for the valuable contributions of all participants and institutions and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan that contributed to the success of the meeting.

The newly updated curriculum is poised to significantly enhance the preparedness of graduates, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the field of Pharmacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Doctor Nasir HEC University Of Sargodha All From Industry

Recent Stories

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

7 minutes ago
 Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ..

Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Afric ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match O ..

Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match ODI series

33 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indon ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indonesia’s ‘Nahdlatul Ulama Un ..

37 minutes ago
 Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead glo ..

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables, marine project ..

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility

52 minutes ago
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

55 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two ..

Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers

1 hour ago
 Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, B ..

Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arr ..

ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE

2 hours ago
 Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for S ..

Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan