HEC reviews curriculum in discipline of Pharmacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has convened a curriculum review meeting in the discipline of Pharmacy at University of Sargodha.

According to the official sources from HEC, the meeting aimed at reviewing and updating the academic program for Doctor of Pharmacy.

The meeting brought together 28 experts from academia along with representatives from industry and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan, showcasing a shared commitment to enhance the academic and professional standards of Pharmacy program.

Discussions centered on modernizing the curriculum to reflect emerging trends, aligning it with global standards, and to address the evolving needs within the Pharmacy sector in Pakistan. Notably, this update is critical as the curriculum for Doctor of Pharmacy was last revised in 2011.

Prof. Dr. Javeid Iqbal, Advisor BOG & Dean, Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, Minhaj University, Lahore was unanimously elected by NCRC as the Convener and Prof. Dr. Fazli Nasir, HOD, Department of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar was elected as Co-Convener. Their extensive knowledge and leadership played a key role in refining and updating the curriculum framework for Doctor of Pharmacy program.

HEC expresses its gratitude for the valuable contributions of all participants and institutions and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan that contributed to the success of the meeting.

The newly updated curriculum is poised to significantly enhance the preparedness of graduates, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the field of Pharmacy.