HEC Reviews M.Phil, PhD Programmes In Women University

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted a comprehensive review of Women University Multan's MS/MPhil and PhD programs for the Academic Cohort 2023-24 and expressed satisfaction.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the university's adherence to HEC's minimum criteria for initiating and sustaining these programs while upholding educational quality and HEC policies.

The HEC team comprised of Dr Waseema Shehzad, Dr Ishtiaq Ali, Dr Obaidullah and Umar Khursheed engaged with key university figures, including Vice Chancellor Kalsoom Paracha, Registrar Prof Dr Mamoona Khan, Dr Atia Iqbal (Director QEC), and other notable faculty members, including Dr Raima Nazar, Dr Malka Liaqat, Dr Maryam Zain, and Dr Farah Deeba.

During the visit, Dr. Atia Iqbal (Director of QEC) provided a comprehensive overview of the university's progress.

The HEC team examined MPhil and PhD data across various departments, holding productive meetings with departmental and administrative heads. The outcome was positive, with the team delivering favourable feedback on the university's commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha affirmed the university's dedication to advancing education, research, and sports activities. She assured that Women University would take proactive measures to enhance the overall academic and extracurricular environment.

The HEC team, comprising Prof. Dr Waseema Shehzad, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Dr Abaidullah Anwar, and Mr Umar Khurshid Kayani, played a crucial role in evaluating and endorsing the university's pursuit of academic excellence.

