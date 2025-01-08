Open Menu

HEC Revises Curricula For Psychology Degree Programmes

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Higher Education Commission (HEC), through its National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), has revised curricula for degree programmes in the discipline of Psychology.

The two-day meeting of the NCRC, chaired by Dr Najma Iqbal Malik from the University of Sargodha and co-chaired by Dr Shahid Iqbal from Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The meeting focused on developing comprehensive curricula for Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science in Psychology. These revisions are in line with the HEC’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of higher education and ensure that academic programmes align with both national and international standards.

Dr Amjad Hussain, Director General, HEC, inaugurated the meeting and welcomed esteemed academics from across Pakistan.

He highlighted the HEC’s initiatives aimed at promoting quality education, improving curricula, and strengthening the curriculum review process, which is vital for addressing the country’s academic and developmental needs.

Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director, HEC and Secretary of the NCRC, briefed the committee on the curriculum development process.

He underscored the importance of setting uniform standards for degree programmes in Psychology to equip Pakistan’s youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle the growing challenges in mental health both locally and globally.

In his remarks, he emphasized the significance of incorporating interdisciplinary courses, capstone projects, and internships into the curricula.

"This holistic approach ensures that graduates are capable of both theoretical and practical applications in their respective fields, including crucial work in environmental science and mental health," he added.

The committee had representation from different higher education institutions of Pakistan, with participants from Abdul Wali Khan University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Bahria University, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Government College University Faisalabad, Government College University Lahore, International Islamic University, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Karakoram International University, Quaid-i-Azam University, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, University of Balochistan, University of Karachi, University of Management and Technology, University of Sargodha, and University of the Punjab.

The draft curricula, developed in accordance with the HEC’s undergraduate and graduate education policies, reflects the latest trends and advancements in the field of Psychology. The draft will now be reviewed by the HEC management before it is finalized and disseminated to universities for implementation.

