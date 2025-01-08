HEC Revises Curricula For Psychology Degree Programmes
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Higher Education Commission (HEC), through its National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), has revised curricula for degree programmes in the discipline of Psychology
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Higher Education Commission (HEC), through its National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), has revised curricula for degree programmes in the discipline of Psychology.
The two-day meeting of the NCRC, chaired by Dr Najma Iqbal Malik from the University of Sargodha and co-chaired by Dr Shahid Iqbal from Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
The meeting focused on developing comprehensive curricula for Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science in Psychology. These revisions are in line with the HEC’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of higher education and ensure that academic programmes align with both national and international standards.
Dr Amjad Hussain, Director General, HEC, inaugurated the meeting and welcomed esteemed academics from across Pakistan.
He highlighted the HEC’s initiatives aimed at promoting quality education, improving curricula, and strengthening the curriculum review process, which is vital for addressing the country’s academic and developmental needs.
Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director, HEC and Secretary of the NCRC, briefed the committee on the curriculum development process.
He underscored the importance of setting uniform standards for degree programmes in Psychology to equip Pakistan’s youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle the growing challenges in mental health both locally and globally.
In his remarks, he emphasized the significance of incorporating interdisciplinary courses, capstone projects, and internships into the curricula.
"This holistic approach ensures that graduates are capable of both theoretical and practical applications in their respective fields, including crucial work in environmental science and mental health," he added.
The committee had representation from different higher education institutions of Pakistan, with participants from Abdul Wali Khan University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Bahria University, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Government College University Faisalabad, Government College University Lahore, International Islamic University, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Karakoram International University, Quaid-i-Azam University, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, University of Balochistan, University of Karachi, University of Management and Technology, University of Sargodha, and University of the Punjab.
The draft curricula, developed in accordance with the HEC’s undergraduate and graduate education policies, reflects the latest trends and advancements in the field of Psychology. The draft will now be reviewed by the HEC management before it is finalized and disseminated to universities for implementation.
Recent Stories
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter5 minutes ago
-
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'5 minutes ago
-
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news without verification5 minutes ago
-
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated3 minutes ago
-
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi25 minutes ago
-
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder25 minutes ago
-
Miller’s classic play Death of a Salesman opens at NAPA17 minutes ago
-
Panhwar Institute of Sindh studies Jamshoro to establish seed bank23 minutes ago
-
NAB aims for transparency in Punjab’s mines, minerals contracts: DG17 minutes ago
-
ATC declares Ali Amin Gandur as absconder on disappearance17 minutes ago
-
PFUJ workers reaffirm commitment to press freedom10 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy Brussels, Commerce Ministry organize TRACES training session10 minutes ago