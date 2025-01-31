HEC Revises Geology Curricula To Align With Industry & Tech Advancements
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC), through its National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), has revised the Geology degree curricula to reflect the latest advancements in the field, ensuring that academic programs remain relevant to both industry demands and emerging global trends.
The two-day consultative session, held at HEC Regional Center, Lahore on January 30–31, 2025, was led by Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Muhammad Shah of Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, with participation from geology experts and senior faculty members from universities across Pakistan.
During the meeting, the committee redesigned and enhanced the curricula for Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science in Geology, focusing on bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications.
Mr. Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director, Academics Division at HEC and Secretary of the NCRC, welcomed the committee members from across the country and emphasized HEC’s vision for an industry-aligned, research-driven curriculum.
He provided insights into HEC’s curriculum development framework, highlighting the importance of modernizing core geology courses and integrating technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, computational modeling, and geospatial analytics ensuring that future geologists develop strong analytical and digital competencies to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.
To modernize the undergraduate degree structure, the committee introduced new specialized courses, including AI & Computational Geology, aimed at equipping students with advanced technological skills relevant to contemporary geological research and industry practices.
In addition to foundational courses, the committee structured around ten specialized streams, providing students with a well-rounded academic experience tailored to different subfields of geology.
The NCRC included distinguished academics and geoscience experts from various universities across Pakistan including Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Karakoram International University, Gilgit, Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, University of Balochistan, Quetta, University of Karachi, Karachi, University of Malakand, Lower Dir, University of Peshawar, Peshawar, University of Sargodha, Sargodha, University of Sindh, Jamshoro and University of the Punjab, Lahore.
Once formally approved by HEC management, the updated curricula will be circulated to universities nationwide for implementation.
