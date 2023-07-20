HEC-RWN seminar stresses steps to promote socio-religious harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Resilient Women Network (RWN) jointly organised a seminar titled Social Cohesion and Inclusivity on promoting socio-religious harmony in educational institutions.

The seminar attended by eminent parliamentarians and academicians stressed the need for taking practical steps to encourage activities that promote family values, the ability to empathise and encourage tolerance in all spheres of life.

On the occasion, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Member of National Assembly Dr. Nafisa Shah emphasised promoting diversity in society so as to spread the true teachings of islam in the world. They were of the view that through diversity and tolerance, the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah can be turned into a reality.

The roundtable participants reiterated that both parents and teachers must work together in the upbringing of students. They emphasised the need to make the young generation aware of the gap being created by the rising trend of intolerance and non-acceptance of one another in society.

The vice-chancellors assured HEC and RWN of full cooperation on behalf of their institutions in the promotion of inclusivity, harmony, tolerance, and cohesion on their campuses.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail and Chairperson RWN Asia Nasir also expressed their views.