HEC seeks applications from Pakistan-based research journals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission(HEC) has invited applications for the year 2021-22 from all Pakistan-based research journals, which meet the HEC accreditation criteria.

The Journals currently enlisted in HEC Journal Recognition System (HJRS) will also have to apply afresh, according to an official document available with APP said.

The applications may be submitted online through "Accreditation of Research Journals" Tab of HEC's Research Management System at https://research hec.gov.pk/.

Final deadline for submission of online applications is March 31,2021.

For further details, the students are advised to visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/journals.

The document said that HEC facilitates national research journals published by registered entities (universities or departments of faculties of such entities or registered research institutions or non profit academic societies with a mandate for research) through financial support and capacity building to enhance their academic and publication standards.

National research journals complying with HEC requirements for accreditation are recognised annually through an open call, the document added.