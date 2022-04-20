HEC sets April 30 as deadline to apply for Allama Iqbal Scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that April 30, 2022 is deadline for Sri Lankan students to apply for scholarships under the "Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Scheme".

According to the HEC Project Director (Pak-Sri Lanka Programme) Jehanzeb Khan these scholarships are offered to Sri Lankan youth for their capacity building through imparting quality education to 1000 scholars in various fields including Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture, Management, and Computer Science, etc.

The project aims to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and better understanding of cultures and traditions between Sri Lankan and Pakistani students,he added.

The selected, he said, candidates will study at top-ranked Pakistani universities, learn about Pakistani society and values, acquire leadership skills, and help fellow Pakistani students and community groups learn about their country and culture.

The scholarships offer full tuition fee, maintenance allowance, hostel Charges, book allowance, and one-time travel cost. The female candidates are encouraged to apply for these scholarships.

Sharing further details, it was told that this scholarship offer is open for all disciplines at BS, MS, and PhD levels in Engineering, Basic and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, including all subjects like Architecture, Fine Arts, business Education, Computer Sciences, Information Technology, Agriculture Sciences, Media & Communication studies, Languages, etc. As per instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, 100 scholarships have been specifically allocated for MBBS studies.

The Sri Lankan students may apply according to the category and availability of allotted seats given as; Fully Funded Scholarships which includes tuition fee, maintenance allowances, hostel charges, and book allowances. While Partial Funded Scholarships includes tuition fee only. Additional cost, if any besides charges, and book allowances, while tuition fee will be met by the Sri Lankan students.

On the closing date of admission, the age of applicant for undergraduate studies must not be more than 23 years and for postgraduate studies, the age should not be more than 35 years for non-faculty and 40 years for faculty members.

Candidate will be short listed based on Aptitude Test Score (conducted by HEC) and academic credential scores.However, the medium of instruction will be English.

The candidate will be required to return and serve Sri Lanka after completion of education in Pakistan.

Candidate who is already availing any other HEC scholarship is not eligible to apply.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of information provided by the applicants.

In case of partially funded scholarships, only tuition fee will be paid to the university. The rest of the expenditure will be met by Sri Lankan students.

The applicants are required to submit the application online through HEC web portal: http://eportal.hec.gov.pk/pksl.

The further details of the Programme are available at HEC website: http://hec.gov.pk/site/pksl.

All registered candidates must appear in the scholarship test to be organised by HEC in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission at Colombo and the Government of Sri Lanka.