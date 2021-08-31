HEC sets September 13 as deadline to register for LAW-GAT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced, September 13 (Monday) as the last date for registration in the LAW Graduate Assessment Test (LAW-GAT) 2021.

According to Official Sources, the LAW-GAT will tentatively be held on September 26, 2021.

The Sources said the test is being conducted on the directions of Supreme Court with the objective to ensure proper scrutiny and evaluation of a law graduate desirous to join the legal profession so that only competent individuals possessing necessary basic knowledge of law may enter the legal profession for practicing law.

The Candidates who have passed Bachelor's degree in Law or equivalent from a university recognized by HEC/PBC can register themselves online through http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

Applications can be submitted online at the HEC website, they told APP.

As per details, the HEC LAW-GAT is compulsory for all LLB graduates before entering the legal profession for practicing law.

The test will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCOs). Applicants who have registered through HEC online registration process will download their Roll Number Slip through http://etc.hec.gov.pk a week before the test date. Email/SMS will be sent to registered applicants regarding the test date time, and venue.

The Candidates are required to provide a valid email/mobile number while filling the online application form.

A print of Roll Number Slip and original CNIC will be required to enter Test Centre.

Sharing the details of eligibility criteria for HEC Law GAT 2021, HEC Officials said that persons having passed Bachelor's degree in Law from a university recognized by HEC and PBC are eligible to apply.

However, HEC-Law GAT test will be conducted in the centers including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Sukkur, Abbottabad, Quetta, Multan, Hyderabad, Turbat, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad, D.I Khan and Gilgit.

Applicants may select any test Centre from the list available in the application form.

Test will only be held on any of the above Centers if a minimum of 100 applicants will select that Centre, the sources informed.

They confirmed that Test Centre once selected will not be changed after registration.

The applicants are encouraged to register for HEC Law Graduate Assessment Test GAT 2021 through visiting the following link: http://etc.hec.gov.pk for online registration.

In case of any difficulty during online registration, please send an email at etc@hec .gov.pk or visit HEC Secretariat or HEC Regional Centers for guidance.

It is worth mentioning here that the applicants will have a maximum of three chances to clear the Law-GAT test. HEC will conducts the test thrice a year.