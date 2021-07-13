HEC sets up smart campus at Federal Urdu University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Federal urdu University, Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq here on Tuesday inaugurated a smart campus of Higher education Commission at Federal Urdu University Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr.

Rubina termed the establishment of Smart Campus as an important milestone for Federal Urdu University Islamabad to have state-of-the-art technology.

Speaking on the occasion, she said in today's world, students could achieve success in academic and practical life through modern technology.

Registrar Urdu University Dr Muhammad Sarem, Dean Sciences, Dr Muhammad Zahid,in-charge Islamabad Campus, Dr Amir Nadeem and Additional Registrar, Shah Ji Muhammad were also present on the occasion.