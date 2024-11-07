HEC Sindh Chairman For Further Improving Quality Of Education
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Rafi on Thursday said that steps are being taken to further improve the quality of education in the province, with the support of the Sindh government
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Rafi on Thursday said that steps are being taken to further improve the quality of education in the province, with the support of the Sindh government.
He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony held here at NIPA after the conclusion of the three-day training program.
The training program was participated by 34 Deans of Public and Private Universities. Dr Tariq Rafi expressed his pleasure over the participation of Deans of private universities in the training program.
Dean was in a very important position in an educational institution, he said and hoped the universities of Sindh would benefit from this program.
He said that the objective of this training is to increase the capabilities of the universities.
He said that HEC will continue to organize more training programs for the capacity building of universities.
Dr Tariq Rafi thanked the Chief Minister of Sindh for his cooperation in that regard. Karachi University Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that organizing such a training program by the Sindh Higher Education Commission is a commendable act.
He said that the participants of this program had learned from each other's experiences along with the training.
Director General National Institute of Public Administration Saifur Rahman shed light on the training program in detail.
The ceremony was attended among others by Secretary HEC Sindh Moinuddin Siddiqui and SMIU VC Dr Mujeeb Memon.The chief guest also distributed certificates to the participants of the training program.
Recent Stories
UN to consider 'enhanced protection' as Lebanon warns heritage at risk
UN to consider 'enhanced protection' of Lebanon cultural sites
Ukraine hospital hit, one killed, in 'massive' Russian strike: official
Climate change poses significant challenge for underprivileged:Rubina Khalid
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors
Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win
Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound
Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate change poses significant challenge for underprivileged:Rubina Khalid2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security personnel in S. Wazir ..18 minutes ago
-
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order7 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal Ch7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina7 minutes ago
-
Justice Kayani visits Federal Judicial Complex; inspects court operations7 minutes ago
-
PTI’s popularity limited to empty slogans: Irfan Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman on Interior passes ke ..48 minutes ago
-
SCCI calls for abolishment of Saturday’s holiday in government offices48 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking directions to fix sugarcane price48 minutes ago
-
IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to accountability court1 hour ago
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability1 hour ago