Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 10:44 PM

HEC Sindh chairman for further improving quality of education

Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Rafi on Thursday said that steps are being taken to further improve the quality of education in the province, with the support of the Sindh government

He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony held here at NIPA after the conclusion of the three-day training program.

He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony held here at NIPA after the conclusion of the three-day training program.

The training program was participated by 34 Deans of Public and Private Universities. Dr Tariq Rafi expressed his pleasure over the participation of Deans of private universities in the training program.

Dean was in a very important position in an educational institution, he said and hoped the universities of Sindh would benefit from this program.

He said that the objective of this training is to increase the capabilities of the universities.

He said that HEC will continue to organize more training programs for the capacity building of universities.

Dr Tariq Rafi thanked the Chief Minister of Sindh for his cooperation in that regard. Karachi University Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that organizing such a training program by the Sindh Higher Education Commission is a commendable act.

He said that the participants of this program had learned from each other's experiences along with the training.

Director General National Institute of Public Administration Saifur Rahman shed light on the training program in detail.

The ceremony was attended among others by Secretary HEC Sindh Moinuddin Siddiqui and SMIU VC Dr Mujeeb Memon.The chief guest also distributed certificates to the participants of the training program.

