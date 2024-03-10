HEC Sindh organizes skills development training for faculty at LUMHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, on Sunday organized a comprehensive training program for faculty members of public sector universities in the province.

The program was organized at the Department of Information Technology in Jamshoro, said the spokesman of LUMHS here Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman HEC Sindh Prof Tariq Rafi said that the main objective of the program was to develop teaching skills of the faculty with the help of IT and to enable them to explore new avenues in management and research. He expressed the hope that the training would help the teachers improve their teaching and research skills in order to support better outcomes through innovative learning experiences and practical strategies.

Prof Benafisha Manzoor, Director of ORIC LUMHS and Program Coordinator, informed that 32 faculty members from public universities participated in the training program. The topics covered by experts included policy making, teaching methods, assessment communication skills, educational technologies, research, student counseling, executive education, national professional standards for teachers, quality assurance, ethics and the skills needed to become a professional, she told.

Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan also expressed his views.

The training concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.