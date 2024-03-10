Open Menu

HEC Sindh Organizes Skills Development Training For Faculty At LUMHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

HEC Sindh organizes skills development training for faculty at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, on Sunday organized a comprehensive training program for faculty members of public sector universities in the province.

The program was organized at the Department of Information Technology in Jamshoro, said the spokesman of LUMHS here Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman HEC Sindh Prof Tariq Rafi said that the main objective of the program was to develop teaching skills of the faculty with the help of IT and to enable them to explore new avenues in management and research. He expressed the hope that the training would help the teachers improve their teaching and research skills in order to support better outcomes through innovative learning experiences and practical strategies.

Prof Benafisha Manzoor, Director of ORIC LUMHS and Program Coordinator, informed that 32 faculty members from public universities participated in the training program. The topics covered by experts included policy making, teaching methods, assessment communication skills, educational technologies, research, student counseling, executive education, national professional standards for teachers, quality assurance, ethics and the skills needed to become a professional, she told.

Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan also expressed his views.

The training concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Education Student Jamshoro HEC Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

11 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan