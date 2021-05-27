HEC Sindh to conduct online interviews for scholarship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission Sindh Thursday announced the schedule to conduct online interviews of research scholars of M.S, M.Phil and Ph.D of University of Sindh for grant of scholarship.

Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr Shahzad Memon said the online interviews of M.Phil scholars of Group-A including Zainul-Abdein, Ali Anwar, Almas, Asma Mubarak, Mahira, Afaq Hussain, Fateh Ali, Maneet Kumar, Soumal, Shanaz, Shaheen and Sindhu Abbas will be conducted on Friday at 9 a.m.

The M.Phil scholars of Group-B including Jamshed Khan, Irfan Ahmed, Sye Azhar Ali, Habib Ali, Arsalan Haider, Sindhia, Nadia Shaikh, Khalid Ali, Muhammad Ishaq, Awais Ali, Aisha Jamal and Palwisha Sajjad will appear for interviews on the same day at 9.50 a.m. while interviews of M.Phil scholars of Group-C including Nadia Ashraf, Mahesh Kumar, Javed Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Nasim Sehar, Chatro Mal, Ahsanullah, Aisha Fatima, Sarfraz Hussain, Qiat Qadir Shah, Hadi Bux and Sadia Munir will appear for interviews at 10.

40 a.m. on the same day.

The Ph.D. scholars of Group-D including Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Nadeem, Abdul Razzaq, Irfan Mehmood, Abdul Manan, Bilquees Baloch,Fateh Ali, Zaheer Ahmed, Abdul Razzaq, Allahdad Lashari, Saiqa Sanam and Shakira will appear for interviews at 11.30 a.m. while Ph.D. scholars of Group-E namely Tahira Pechuho, Sajid, Asma Kanwal, Saria Sanam and Muhammad Azaaemm will appear for interviews at 12.15 p.m.

The online interviews of the candidates will be conducted on zoom meeting with ID No: 7859303868 and password nCSDw6 and only those candidates are eligible for interviews whose M.Phil and Ph.D. topics have been approved and engaged in research work, the director informed.