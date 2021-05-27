UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Sindh To Conduct Online Interviews For Scholarship

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

HEC Sindh to conduct online interviews for scholarship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission Sindh Thursday announced the schedule to conduct online interviews of research scholars of M.S, M.Phil and Ph.D of University of Sindh for grant of scholarship.

Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr Shahzad Memon said the online interviews of M.Phil scholars of Group-A including Zainul-Abdein, Ali Anwar, Almas, Asma Mubarak, Mahira, Afaq Hussain, Fateh Ali, Maneet Kumar, Soumal, Shanaz, Shaheen and Sindhu Abbas will be conducted on Friday at 9 a.m.

The M.Phil scholars of Group-B including Jamshed Khan, Irfan Ahmed, Sye Azhar Ali, Habib Ali, Arsalan Haider, Sindhia, Nadia Shaikh, Khalid Ali, Muhammad Ishaq, Awais Ali, Aisha Jamal and Palwisha Sajjad will appear for interviews on the same day at 9.50 a.m. while interviews of M.Phil scholars of Group-C including Nadia Ashraf, Mahesh Kumar, Javed Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Nasim Sehar, Chatro Mal, Ahsanullah, Aisha Fatima, Sarfraz Hussain, Qiat Qadir Shah, Hadi Bux and Sadia Munir will appear for interviews at 10.

40 a.m. on the same day.

The Ph.D. scholars of Group-D including Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Nadeem, Abdul Razzaq, Irfan Mehmood, Abdul Manan, Bilquees Baloch,Fateh Ali, Zaheer Ahmed, Abdul Razzaq, Allahdad Lashari, Saiqa Sanam and Shakira will appear for interviews at 11.30 a.m. while Ph.D. scholars of Group-E namely Tahira Pechuho, Sajid, Asma Kanwal, Saria Sanam and Muhammad Azaaemm will appear for interviews at 12.15 p.m.

The online interviews of the candidates will be conducted on zoom meeting with ID No: 7859303868 and password nCSDw6 and only those candidates are eligible for interviews whose M.Phil and Ph.D. topics have been approved and engaged in research work, the director informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Same Jamshed Azhar Ali Abdul Razzaq Shakira HEC P

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

1 hour ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.