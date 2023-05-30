UrduPoint.com

HEC Squash Team Bags Bronze Medal By Finishing Third In The 34th National Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

HEC squash team bags bronze medal by finishing third in the 34th National Games

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :In the 34th National Games that concluded in Quetta, the Higher education Commission (HEC) Squash team participated under the captaincy of international squash player from University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar student Khushhal Riaz Khan.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the HEC squad consisted of Government College University Lahore's Uzair Rashid, Mutahir Ali, and Jawad Khan, while Zulfiqar Ali coached the team and Shahram Changezi was the team manager.

The squash team of HEC was unbeaten in the first, second and third rounds, in which HEC defeated the strong squash teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab respectively, as well as Azad Kashmir by 3-0 each to reach the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, HEC faced defending champion and 34th National Games winners WAPDA, which featured world-renowned, experienced, and professional players like former Asian champions Danish Atlas, Farhan Mahboob and Nasir Iqbal.

Both Khushal Riaz and Mutahir Ali played well against Nasir Iqbal and Farhan Mehboob respectively but unfortunately, they lost in a close finish.

HEC won the bronze medal by securing the third position on the victory stand, adds the press release.

While talking to the media during the prize distribution ceremony, HEC captain Khushal Riaz Khan said that despite not getting enough time to prepare for the major sports event of the National Games, the HEC squash team performed well.

Credit for this success goes to the team players, Higher Education Commission, team coach Zulfiqar Ali and manager Shahram he added.

Khushal thanked the administration of UET Peshawar, Director Sports, Muhammad Ali and his coach Amjad Khan for providing him with all support and training to give an excellent performance in this mega championship.

Related Topics

Squash Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab WAPDA Student Rashid Nasir Muhammad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir University Of Engineering And Technology GCU HEC Bronze Media Event All From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

49 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.