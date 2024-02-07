- Home
- Pakistan
- HEC steps to transform education system with technology, introducing smart teaching project soon: Ch ..
HEC Steps To Transform Education System With Technology, Introducing Smart Teaching Project Soon: Chairman
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Wednesday said that his department was taking various steps to transform traditional education system with latest technology and introducing projects including 'smart teaching' 'smart campuses' and 'smart university' to promote multi-technology ecosystem.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, he said that the aim is to equip and prepare the younger generation and students with the advanced technology and knowledge in the digital industry.
He said that HEC is working to develop a new system of learning where the ever-expanding technological challenges are met, adding, the Government is working hard to provide internet access, better infrastructure and facilities which can benefit students.
He said online tools and classrooms will also provide an opportunity for students and teachers to introduce blended learning, adding, HEC is moving towards an affiliation policy, online education policy, artificial intelligence and systems approach.
Replying a question, he said that collective efforts are need of hour to bring reforms, adding, HEC with the help of all related departments was reviewing its policies.
He said that a long-term strategies are being implemented to allow universities to excel in providing quality technology-based education to open virtual campuses.
"HEC is committed to materialising the dream of making Pakistan a digital country", he mentioned.
To another question, he said that in a significant step towards enhancing data accessibility and obtaining international recognition, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also established 2 cutting-edge Data Centers.
These Data Centres will also facilitate high-speed, secure, and reliable access to data, offering a significant advantage to researchers at Pakistani universities, he added.
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) also introducing Smart University project to equip university campuses with blanket Wi-Fi coverage, in order to enable the deployment of other smart instruments as needed, he added.
HEC also offering various international scholarship schemes to make education accessible for students, particularly those from far-flung and less privileged areas, he further mentioned.
We have allocated funds for need-based scholarships in the recurring budget for universities so no brilliant student who falls within the merit, has to discontinue studies due to financial constraints,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC urges UN to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute4 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews arrangements for general elections4 minutes ago
-
Delivery of polling materials, logistical preparations underway4 minutes ago
-
Elections: 4,000 police personnel deployed in Bahawalpur24 minutes ago
-
Envoy acknowledges PJF efforts for organizing Pakistan-Japan Festival24 minutes ago
-
ECP utilizing technology to ensure smooth, timely election results 2024: NC44 minutes ago
-
Rangers conduct extensive flag march across Karachi ahead of election44 minutes ago
-
Shooting claims life of women in Karachi54 minutes ago
-
UAF extends date for admissions in B.Ed programme1 hour ago
-
SHC, lower judiciary to observe Feb 08 as holiday on General Election day1 hour ago
-
Five injured in IED blast on former MPA's car1 hour ago
-
Elections 2024: Over 7,000 law enforcers deputed to maintain security in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu1 hour ago