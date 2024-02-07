Open Menu

HEC Steps To Transform Education System With Technology, Introducing Smart Teaching Project Soon: Chairman

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Wednesday said that his department was taking various steps to transform traditional education system with latest technology and introducing projects including 'smart teaching' 'smart campuses' and 'smart university' to promote multi-technology ecosystem.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, he said that the aim is to equip and prepare the younger generation and students with the advanced technology and knowledge in the digital industry.

He said that HEC is working to develop a new system of learning where the ever-expanding technological challenges are met, adding, the Government is working hard to provide internet access, better infrastructure and facilities which can benefit students.

He said online tools and classrooms will also provide an opportunity for students and teachers to introduce blended learning, adding, HEC is moving towards an affiliation policy, online education policy, artificial intelligence and systems approach.

Replying a question, he said that collective efforts are need of hour to bring reforms, adding, HEC with the help of all related departments was reviewing its policies.

He said that a long-term strategies are being implemented to allow universities to excel in providing quality technology-based education to open virtual campuses.

"HEC is committed to materialising the dream of making Pakistan a digital country", he mentioned.

To another question, he said that in a significant step towards enhancing data accessibility and obtaining international recognition, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also established 2 cutting-edge Data Centers.

These Data Centres will also facilitate high-speed, secure, and reliable access to data, offering a significant advantage to researchers at Pakistani universities, he added.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) also introducing Smart University project to equip university campuses with blanket Wi-Fi coverage, in order to enable the deployment of other smart instruments as needed, he added.

HEC also offering various international scholarship schemes to make education accessible for students, particularly those from far-flung and less privileged areas, he further mentioned.

We have allocated funds for need-based scholarships in the recurring budget for universities so no brilliant student who falls within the merit, has to discontinue studies due to financial constraints,” he added.

More Stories From Pakistan