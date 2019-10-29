HEC terms one month training must prior to joining varsities on placement basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) had termed one month training mandatory for the foreign PhD scholars prior to joining the Pakistani universities on placement basis.

According to the sources, HEC had taken this decision aiming at to improve the teaching qualities of the PhD scholars returning from abroad after completing their studies.

However, sources said that the placement honorarium of the PhD scholars' returning from abroad had also been decreased to 100,000.

Earlier, this package for the scholars was 130,000, they added.

Commenting on the decision, the experts said that the country was already facing the shortage of brain drain adding; this action would further increase the shortage of PhD scholars.

Chairman HEC, Dr Tariq Banuri while commenting on the decision stated that it has been taken to improve the teaching qualities of the scholars.

He said that it was not permanent job and the scholars were being inducted for only one year on placement basis.