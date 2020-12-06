UrduPoint.com
HEC To Bring Differently-abled Students Into Mainstream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

HEC to bring differently-abled students into mainstream

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is pondering upon measures to bring differently-abled students to mainstream and facilitate them in every possible manner.

Different options were under consideration to facilitate differently- abled students including age relaxation, wheelchair friendly buildings, scholarship and fee waivers, and special transport facility within campuses, official sources of HEC said.

Talking to APP, they informed that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2020 had already been passed. It extended to the ICT territory and so was also binding on universities in the area, they added.

HEC will review its existing policy for differently abled students in light of this Act.

They also highlighted HEC's initiatives to facilitate differently-abled students, including promulgation of HEC policy on the subject, distribution of wheelchairs, establishment of Well Being Centres and formation of Student Clubs under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

According to them, HEC was making all out efforts to mainstream such students in the higher education sector.

Another official from HEC told APP that special attention needed to be given to students with visual impairment, hearing disabilities or mobility challenges.

He said HEC had taken the task for defining categories of differently abled students so that there should be a clear distinction among students with different needs.

He said HEC hoped that the Vice Chancellors would take lead in implementation of policies on facilities for differently abled students.

