HEC To Conduct Final Round Of Inter-varsity Women Sports In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), in order to promote university sports, has announced to conduct final round of Inter-varsity Women Championships 2020-21 from March 08 to 22,2021.

According to the sources on Tuesday, HEC has announced these sports competition to encourage and promote sports in the Higher Educational Institutions across the country.

Talking to APP, the sources said that HEC plans and organises an array of sports championships for men and women round the year, aiming to offer the university students opportunities of social interacting and learning to be a good sportsman.

As many as 25 events were being held under Inter-varsity Women Championships 2020-21.

According to the tentative schedule of the final round of the sports, the events will be held from March 08 to 22 of current year.

The sports competition were including archery, athletics, basketball, baseball, badminton, chess, cricket, cycling, football, handball, hockey, judu, ju-jitsu, karate, netball, rowing, shooting, skiing, squash, table tennis, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and wushu.

