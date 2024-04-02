Open Menu

HEC To Conduct USAT Test For Undergraduate Admission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced to conduct Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) for students seeking undergraduate admissions in Pakistani universities all over the country.

According to the official sources, the test application is open for students who have either passed their Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent/ Grade 12 education or are awaiting the final result on this level.

It is pertinent to mention here that HEC has set the test date on April 28, 2024 (Tentative).

HEC encouraged the students seeking for undergraduate admission to register themselves online at etc.hec.gov.pk.

The registration deadline to apply for the test is April 14, 2024.

