HEC to establish 8 new ICT Academies to promote local talent, ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced to establish eight new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) academies with an aim to promote the ICT industry's technology certification and develop a local ICT talent and ecosystem.

These ICT academies would be established in addition to up-gradation of the existing four ICT academies, the sources said here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, the sources said that the ICT academies would be established in collaboration with the Huawei Technologies, Pakistan.

They said that Pakistan has great potential with its core being the youth. "With Huawei's support, together, we will be able to tap youth's ICT talent which will contribute to the development of Pakistan's ICT industry," they added The program will now being expanded to universities in Pakistan under which Huawei Information and Communication technology (ICT) Academies will be established at the selected higher education institutes across Pakistan, they said.

Moreover, the sources said, it has been decided that the responsibility of execution of this program be given to higher education institutes on competitive basis, so that the best institute(s) may be chosen for the establishment of the proposed Huawei Information and Communication technology (ICT) Academy.

They said that the preliminary objectives of the program were including providing support to local ICT education, share knowledge, certification opportunities, and build a better ICT talent eco-system. Under the program, the trainings/ workshops opportunities will be provided to students at both undergraduate and graduate levels on technologies which were deployed or being deployed in Pakistan.

It also aimed at to provide a facility across the country with strong technical support and advanced technologies in which leading and emerging IT and Telecom companies can get their professionals trained and certified on Huawei's technologies, they informed APP.

The sources said that the project would help strengthening and providing highly demanded human resources for the IT and Telecom industry of Pakistan and the region.

It will also facilitate close interaction between academia and industry in the field of Information and Communication Technologies both within Pakistan and abroad, they concluded.