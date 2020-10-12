HEC to fulfill all genuine demands of TTS faculty: Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Tariq Banuri Monday assured the faculty members working under Tenure Track System (TTS) that the commission has already made a decision to accept their genuine demands.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of TTS faculty members who met him at the HEC Secretariat in Islamabad, said a press release. He was accompanied by HEC Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail and Member Operations Dr. Fateh Marri.

After the detailed discussion on different demands by the TTS faculty, it was decided that the HEC would issue three notifications within the current week.

One notification relates to increase in tenure length of TTS faculty members from six to nine years, with the revised criteria. While the other two notifications relate to clarification regarding administrative positions previously held by TTS faculty as well as the future course of action for holding such positions.

Similarly, two more notifications would be issued in a month's time. One for the revised salary structure of TTS faculty members and the other one for their pension scheme in light of decisions of the HEC's governing body.

It was further discussed that HEC will also consider the other issues raised by TTS faculty members.