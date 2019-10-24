HEC to get Rs 1bln from BISP for scholarships

The federal government has decided to allocate around Rs one billion for the scholarship programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):The federal government has decided to allocate around Rs one billion for the scholarship programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to the sources, the funds would be allocated from the funds of Ehsaas Programmme of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The sources said that the HEC would continue to facilitate the deserving students through the Ehsaas scholarship programme to provide opportunities of free education to the needy students.

Earlier, the scholarships amount was being given by the HEC to the poor and deserving students of the country especially of the less developed areas.

The sources confirmed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Ehsaas Programme and HEC.

Under the MoU, the amount of Rs One billion will be given for one year. However, official sources said that it was also agreed between the two organizations that the name of scholarship programme would be changed from Need Based Scholarship to Ehsaas Scholarship Programme.

While providing the scholarships, HEC would review the monthly income of students and will ensure that the scholarships would be provided only to the needy students, they added.

They said that the students would be awarded scholarships purely on merit basis. This decision has been taken after deduction of the HEC's budget by the government due to financial constraints.