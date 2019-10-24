UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC To Get Rs 1bln From BISP For Scholarships

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

HEC to get Rs 1bln from BISP for scholarships

The federal government has decided to allocate around Rs one billion for the scholarship programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):The federal government has decided to allocate around Rs one billion for the scholarship programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to the sources, the funds would be allocated from the funds of Ehsaas Programmme of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The sources said that the HEC would continue to facilitate the deserving students through the Ehsaas scholarship programme to provide opportunities of free education to the needy students.

Earlier, the scholarships amount was being given by the HEC to the poor and deserving students of the country especially of the less developed areas.

The sources confirmed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Ehsaas Programme and HEC.

Under the MoU, the amount of Rs One billion will be given for one year. However, official sources said that it was also agreed between the two organizations that the name of scholarship programme would be changed from Need Based Scholarship to Ehsaas Scholarship Programme.

While providing the scholarships, HEC would review the monthly income of students and will ensure that the scholarships would be provided only to the needy students, they added.

They said that the students would be awarded scholarships purely on merit basis. This decision has been taken after deduction of the HEC's budget by the government due to financial constraints.

Related Topics

Poor Education Budget HEC From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IHC seeks medical report of Nawaz Sharif, summons ..

10 minutes ago

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

15 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

15 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

15 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against Dollar in interbank

9 minutes ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.