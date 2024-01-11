HEC to hold conferences to seek ideas for tackling climate change challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has decided to hold a series of conferences across the country to seek innovative ideas from Pakistani university graduates to tackle climate change challenges.

According to HEC, on a national scale, Pakistan grapples with significant climate change challenges, including power generation, power distribution, renewable energy, waste dumping points, waste collection points, water treatment, segregation of waste, and the pressing demands of a growing population.

The consequences of these issues are profound, stressing the urgency of a united effort to secure energy, water, eco-tourism, agriculture & forestry and liquid & solid waste management resources and ensure sustainability for present and future generations.

In response to these challenges, the Higher Education Commission has also established Green Youth Movement(GYM) clubs in 137 public sector universities. These clubs are actively involved in different awareness and climate action research-related activities.

In this regard, HEC in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, under its project “Green Youth Movement” has planned a series of conferences on Renewable Energy, Liquid and Solid Waste Management, Water Conversation, Eco-tourism and Agriculture and Forestry.

The first conference on Renewable Energy is scheduled to take place in Lahore and the second conference on liquid and solid waste management is set for Karachi by the end of January 2024.

The call for innovative, creative and workable ideas has been announced for both conferences. The students of the university or graduates of any Pakistani university from the age bracket 18-29 can apply for the conference. The last date to submit the ideas is 14th January 2024.

The director of the Green Youth Movement Project, Irfan Ullah told APP that Pakistani youth had immense potential to combat climate change by working on innovative projects. HEC, Green Youth Movement is providing a great opportunity for young people to pitch their innovative ideas in the field of Renewable Energy and Liquid and solid Waste Management.

He further said, “It's a valuable platform to showcase and celebrate innovative solutions in renewable energy and liquid & waste management.”

He said that to ensure the long-term sustainability of these GYM clubs, we were establishing a partnership with the development sector to secure both financial and technical support.

