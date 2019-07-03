UrduPoint.com
HEC To Impart Training Courses To Graduates In Collaboration With NAFTEC: President Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:34 PM

HEC to impart training courses to graduates in collaboration with NAFTEC: President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi has said this is the age of competition, the students must equip themselves with knowledge, Skills and moral values for the development of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) President Arif Alvi has said this is the age of competition, the students must equip themselves with knowledge, Skills and moral values for the development of the country.Addressing the Convocation of Karakorum International University in Gilgit on Wednesday, President said Higher education Commission in collaboration with NAFTEC will impart training courses to the graduates according to the need of market and prepared a working force.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan has great potential in tourism and mining sector which need to be taped for human development.The President also reiterated that he will work for the promotion of tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.Earlier, President conferred Degrees to the students.In the convocation 710 degrees and 106 gold and silver medals were awarded to the students of BS and Masters Program.

