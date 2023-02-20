UrduPoint.com

HEC To Launch Induction For 5th Batch Of Allama Iqbal Scholarships On Feb 24

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

HEC to launch induction for 5th batch of Allama Iqbal Scholarships on Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Monday announced the launching of induction for the 5th batch of Allama Iqbal Scholarships on February 24 during the Pakistan Higher Education Expo in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan students aspiring to study in Pakistan under this scholarship programme will be able to apply online, he underlined during a welcome ceremony held in honour of the Sri Lankan students studying in Pakistani universities under Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students.

The ceremony was held at the Governor House, Sindh where Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori was the chief guest.

The Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students is a component of the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, being executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman HEC informed the audience that HEC is offering 1,000 scholarships to Sri Lankan students.

He said that 350 fully-funded scholarships have already been awarded to Sri Lankan students who are studying in top Pakistani universities.

Addressing the students, Tessori shed light on the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He urged the universities to extend maximum facilities to international students.

He advised the students to learn about the Pakistani languages and culture and take back good memories of Pakistan with them.    The Consul General of Sri Lanka to Pakistan thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending strong support to Sri Lankan students.

He also appreciated the Government of Pakistan's efforts to maintain the Buddhist and Gandhara civilizations in Pakistan. He also highlighted the salient features of bilateral friendly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman also expressed his views on the occasion. Consul General Sri Lanka and Vice Chancellors of Sindh universities attended the ceremony.

