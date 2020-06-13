Higher Education (HEC) will negotiate with World Bank ((WB) to double Technical Assistance (TA) support in Higher Education Development Project (HEDP) raising it to US $ 100 million to ensure productive research in health sector during pandemic and post pandemic period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):Higher Education (HEC) will negotiate with World Bank ((WB) to double Technical Assistance (TA) support in Higher Education Development Project (HEDP) raising it to US $ 100 million to ensure productive research in health sector during pandemic and post pandemic period.

According to the Annual Development Plan (ADP), the overall cost of the said above project may also be required to re-analyzed.

Under its sectoral objectives in 2020-21, the main focus of higher education sector will be to enhance access to higher education without compromising on quality, improving quality of higher education, ensuring relevance of higher education to national needs and embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The COVID-19 responsive sectoral objectives of HEC during 2020-21 will be developing national knowledge database for viral and other diseases, developing vaccines and understanding genetics/genomics of COVID-19, pilot/full scale production of COVID-19 related medical equipment based on local Research and Development, going to next level of tele-education by providing affordable digital gadgets, internet and other facilities to students as well as capacity building of universities and faculty.

In continuation of policies for previous years, HEC will ensure to establish new universities or their campuses only after need assessment. The Commission will be required to conduct feasibility studies and/or hold stakeholder consultations before coming up for any proposal for establishing a new university or its campus. It is also important that HEC to take provincial government onboard about expansion of higher education sector.

The Commission will be required to oversee/monitor provincial development initiatives to avoid duplication of funding. It will be assured that the funding of newly established universities do not realize at the expense of existing universities.

It is hoped that the research undertaken by the researchers will transform into tangible products/prototypes in 2020-21.

In 2020-21, the focus of HEC will remain on consolidation by allocating more funds to complete ongoing projects and only to start top priority new projects.