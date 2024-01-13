HEC to organize NFDP for newly inducted faculty from December 26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) organized the third cohort of National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) for newly inducted faculty members from December 26, 2023 to January 11, 2024 at HEC Regional Centre, Karachi.

Twenty-three faculty members from public sector higher education institutions across the Sindh attended the training. Managing Director NAHE, Ms. Noor Amna Malik, was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony, said a press release issued here Saturday.

During the training, sessions were held on Effective Teaching and Learning, Course Design, Lesson Planning and Delivery, Assessment and Evaluation, Technology in Classroom, Learning Management System, Grant Writing, Publishing Research, and Personal and Professional Development.

The HEC’s faculty development programmes for new faculty members aim to equip them with the strategies and tools to overcome challenges of learners and develop in students critical thinking and practical skills.

During her address, Ms. Noor Amna Malik emphasized the development of impactful learning interventions aimed at creating a long-lasting and effective influence.