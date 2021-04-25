UrduPoint.com
HEC To Probe Leakage Of Students Personal Information

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

HEC to probe leakage of students personal information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has shown serious concern over leakage of personal information of students from Balochistan and erstwhile FATA who have applied for HEC scholarship to pursue their studies in medical and dental colleges.

Taking immediate notice of an unofficial merit list circulating on social media, the spokesperson HEC has stated that an investigation to determine those responsible for leakage of provisional merit list to the social media would be initiated.

In this context Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) would be requested to investigate and identify the perpetrators who had accessed to the confidential document, said a news release.

Disquiet prevails amongst the students of Balochistan and erstwhile  FATA for posting their personal information on social media.

HEC has underscored that the merit list circulating on social media under the project "Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan & FATA (Phase-II)" for placement of selected students in Medical and Dental Colleges was an unfinished document not meant for release.

