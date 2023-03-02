HEC to set up NAHE Regional Center in Sindh

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has finalized the groundwork for establishing a regional center of National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in Karachi, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has finalized the groundwork for establishing a regional center of National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in Karachi, Sindh.

The HEC, under its Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project, aims to strengthen its NAHE, an academic wing of HEC launched in 2019 to improve the quality of teaching, research, and governance in higher education institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan. The establishment of four NAHE regional centers were envisioned during the life of HEDP project.

Addressing the immediate need for a lack of quality training facilities for academia in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, two chapters were notified in these two provinces last year while moving forward, two more are to be established in Punjab and Sindh.

In this regard, a two-day consultative workshop was held with the regional stakeholders of Sindh on the establishment of the NAHE regional center in Karachi here Thursday.

The workshop was chaired by Programme Coordinator, HEDP, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan Butt, while more than 40 stakeholders, including Chairman Sindh HEC, Vice Chancellors, and Deans. Some Vice Chancellors mentioned that their universities have already developed human resource development activities and expressed their desire to collaborate with other universities. The participants provided their valuable inputs on the envisioned role of the NAHE regional center and how it would build the capacities of faculty and administration in performing their roles more efficiently.

The universities in Sindh supported the establishment of the NAHE regional center, recognizing the importance of continuous learning and improvement in higher education.

The participants suggested that the center should also be replicated in other regions of the province to meet their needs.

The implementation of the revised Undergraduate Education Policy (UEP) was also discussed in length, and HEIs extended their support to HEC for its implementation. They were also briefed on the upcoming HEC initiatives to further improve the higher education system in the country. They suggested involving universities in designing capacity building programmes for faculty and administration.

Dr. Salvador Malo, a World Bank consultant, was also engaged during the session via video conference.

He is assisting HEDP in assessment of learning outcomes through the use of an international test at national level in Pakistan. The international test has been contextualized for use in Pakistan with his help.

Dr. Malo is assisting HEDP to develop and embed flexible integral education and promote relevant competencies and critical learning skills via revised UEP implementation.