HEC training on ‘Understanding of Quran’ for Faculty of Arabic, Islamic Studies concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC organized a two-day training programme for the faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies on “Understanding of Quran – Course I & II”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC organized a two-day training programme for the faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies on “Understanding of Quran – Course I & II”.

Principal Institute of Arabic Language Dr. Ubaid ur Rahman served as the resource person of the programme, wherein faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies from public and private universities located in Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the training programme.

The training was designed to enhance teaching methodologies, content mastery, and assessment skills of the Arabic and Islamic Studies educators in order to deliver impactful Quranic education in universities.

In his remarks on the launch of the programme, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed termed the initiative as a start of a paramount mission to promote the teachings of Quran.

He highlighted the significant role of teachers in social uplift. “Teaching is the profession of prophets, so I urge the training participants to fully benefit from the opportunity to step up their skills and take it as a responsibility.” With a resolve to expand the programme’s scope, he underscored that the solution to all social issues lies in developing a strong attachment to the Quranic teachings.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Managing Director NAHE Ms.

Noor Amna Malik congratulated the training participants on completion of their course and urged them to pass on the knowledge gained in the event so that it casts cascading and multiplying results.

Highlighting that the scope of training will be expanded, she underlined that, “This is a beginning, not a culmination, of the journey and the participants will be our travel companions in the future.”

She affirmed that HEC is committed to facilitating the faculty, adding that NAHE will move ahead with the same spirit to provide training and capacity building opportunities to the faculty.

She urged the participating faculty to sensitize their authorities and colleagues about the significance of the training programme on Understanding of Quran, as NAHE will continue this series.

Expressing their views, the training participants extended their gratitude to HEC for conceptualizing and executing the programme. They acknowledged that the training introduced to them a novelty in teaching methodology for the Quranic subjects, appreciating HEC for making this programme a credited course.

The training ceremonies also marked the presence of former Deputy Chairman (Planning Commission) Mr. Akram Sheikh, Director General Academics HEC Dr. Amjad Hussain, Director NAHE Mr. Sulaiman Ahmad and other notables.