HEC training programme for newly inducted faculty members concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised the first cohort of in-service National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for newly inducted faculty members of higher education institutions (HEIs).

Twenty-two faculty members from public sector HEIs of the Federal capital, Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the training.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was chief guest of the closing ceremony, while Director General NAHE Mr. Muhammad Faisal Butt was also present.

During his address, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the performance of the participants throughout the intensive three-week programme.

He emphasised the crucial role that teachers play in the country’s progress. He said that being an educator is one of the most rewarding professions.

“Knowing that you can make a difference in the life of a person is one of the greatest acts of charity one can perform as a Muslim and as a human being,” he underlined.

He added that the importance of teacher training cannot be underestimated. The better a teacher is trained, the better he or she can educate tomorrow's generation of the nation, he stressed.

Mr. Muhammad Faisal Butt congratulated the participants on successful completion of the training programme.

He said the goals of these faculty development programmes are to equip new faculty members with the strategies and tools to overcome the challenges of learners and develop in students the critical thinking and practical skills demanded by the job market and society.