HEC trains 128 master trainers in PhD supervisors' capacity building programme

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), in collaboration with the British Council, hosted certificate distribution ceremony to honour 128 Master Trainers trained under the PhD Supervisors' Capacity Building Programme; a cornerstone of the Pak-UK Education Gateway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), in collaboration with the British Council, hosted certificate distribution ceremony to honour 128 Master Trainers trained under the PhD Supervisors' Capacity Building Programme; a cornerstone of the Pak-UK Education Gateway.

The ceremony, held at the HEC Secretariat on Wednesday, celebrated achievements of Master Trainers from across Pakistan. Some participants joined the ceremony online from HEC Regional Centers in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

These trainers completed rigorous training aimed at enhancing their capacity as PhD supervisors. The programme, delivered in collaboration with Coventry University UK, is designed to improve the quality of doctoral education in Pakistan. Earlier this year, 18 of these trainers also participated in an advanced-level programme at the Coventry University.

Speaking to the participants, Prof. Dr.

Anis Ahmad, a renowned social scientist and founding Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, shared valuable insights on ethical supervision, emphasizing the importance of ethical integrity, transparency, and moral values in academic research.

Managing Director NAHE, Ms. Noor Amna Malik, highlighted importance of such programmes in fostering ethical and effective supervision practices within higher education. She expressed confidence that the Master Trainers would play a vital role in furthering HEC's mission to elevate doctoral education standards in Pakistan.

As a testament to the programme’s impact, many of the Master Trainers have already shared their knowledge within their respective institutions, benefiting over 300 participants nationwide.

The initiative underscores Pak-UK Education Gateway’s dedication to capacity building in areas such as innovative research, higher education leadership, and transnational education.