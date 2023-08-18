Open Menu

HEC Trains 25 Scholars To Serve As Faculty Under IPFP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), has successfully completed pre-service training of 5th cohort of National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) for Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Programme.

In this connection, a ceremony was held to recognise the achievements of 25 fresh PhDs who have now become certified IPFP Fellows, having successfully undergone the comprehensive pre-service certification programme.

NFDP equips participants with essential tools encompassing teaching and learning, applied research, and professional practices.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who was chief guest of the ceremony, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the participants of the successful completion of the training programme.

Addressing the participants, he drew attention to Pakistan's ongoing challenges and underscored the pivotal role educated professionals play in contributing to the nation's progress.

He encouraged the certified candidates to extend their impact beyond teaching by engaging in impactful research, fostering innovation, and nurturing critical thinking.

"In these testing times, the dedication to selflessly serve the nation holds immense significance. Your roles as researchers and educators play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's future," Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized.

During her keynote address, Managing Director NAHE, Ms. Noor Amna Malik highlighted the rigorous training process, which lays strong emphasis on bridging the gap between theory and practice.

She underlined the integration of innovative methodologies, including micro-teaching, which empowers candidates to refine their teaching techniques through constructive feedback from resource persons, peers, and self-assessment.

She also stressed the programme's dedication to supporting both emerging and established educational institutions in their growth.

Ms. Noor Amna Malik remarked, "This ceremony signifies not an end, but the commencement of a new journey devoted to serving the nation." NFDP is meticulously designed to prepare and certify fresh PhD holders for their forthcoming teaching roles within higher education institutions.

This pre-service training imparts vital techniques and skill sets that will elevate their teaching practices in the future.

The program facilitates a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to effective practical implementation, with a special focus on employing impactful andragogical methods.

The National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP), a cornerstone of the training, focuses on expediting the transfer of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes across three fundamental dimensions of a successful faculty career: effective teaching and learning, research, and professional practices.

Successful completion of the NFDP is a prerequisite for the placement of IPFP fellows in HEIs for a year-long term.

