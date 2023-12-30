Open Menu

HEC Trains Cohort-VIII Of Pre-service Faculty For Placement Under IPFP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have completed training for Cohort VIII of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP).

The faculty will serve the public sector universities under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) programme, according to a press release yesterday. NAHE designed the Pre-Service NFDP as a pioneering initiative to prepare and certify recently graduated PhD holders for their teaching roles in higher education institutions.

This pre-service training imparts critical techniques and skill sets that will enhance their teaching practices in the future. The programme ensures a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation, with special emphasis on effective pedagogical methods.

During her address at the closing ceremony, Managing Director NAHE, Ms. Noor Amna Malik extended congratulations to the newly certified IPFP Fellows for their successful completion of the training and their enthusiastic participation throughout the programme.

 

She highlighted that the fellows undergo a meticulous training process specifically structured to underscore the incorporation of innovative methodologies, with micro-teaching being a notable example.

This pedagogical approach encourages candidates to refine their teaching techniques by actively seeking and incorporating constructive feedback from resource persons, peers, and self-evaluation, as she underlined.

Ms Noor Amna Malik emphasised the importance of incorporating societal norms and values and drew attention to the practical implementation of subject knowledge. She encouraged the candidates to extend their role beyond teaching by actively engaging in meaningful research, fostering innovation, and cultivating critical thinking skills. Director General of NAHE, Mr. Muhammad Faisal Butt, also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the participants.

Related Topics

Education HEC From

