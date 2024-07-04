HEC, UNHCR Discuss Collaborative Initiatives For Afghan Refugees In Pakistan
A delegation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and discussed issues pertaining to Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Director General HEC Scholarship, Ms. Aayesha Ikram and Project Director Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan Students, Mr Jehanzeb Khan also attended the meeting.
Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed welcomed the UNHCR delegation comprising Ms Philippa Candler, Country Representative, UNHCR Pakistan, Ms Oksana Panasenko, Senior Programme Officer, and Ms Shahida Sultan, Associate Education Officer.
He shed light on the HEC’s role in the promotion of higher education in Pakistan. He informed the delegates about the HEC’s Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Programme for Afghan Students under which a large number of Afghan students are acquiring higher education in top Pakistani universities.
He said the students graduating from Pakistan go back and play their role in the development of their country.
He said the Afghan students studying under HEC scholarships are provided equal facilities that are available to Pakistani students.
He added that the HEC also provides training to Afghan Government officials for their capacity building.
Ms. Philippa Candler appreciated HEC for extending scholarship opportunities to Afghan students as it will play a significant role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.
She showed interest in collaborative initiatives between HEC and UNHCR for the Afghan refugees in Pakistan
