HEC, University Of Utah Partner To Promote Capacity Building In Universities
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the University of Utah here on Thursday have signed a partnership to promote capacity-building initiatives in public sector universities across Pakistan.
This initiative, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), aims to enhance faculty development, strategic planning, policy reforms and institutional governance.
The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Deputy Mission Director USAID Andrew McKim and other senior officials from HEC, University of Utah, and USAID.
Adviser Global Engagement HEC Awais Ahmed and Professor of Civil Engineering University of Utah Dr. Michael Barber signed the document on behalf of their respective institutions. The initiative adds another 16 Pakistani universities to the fold of partnership, as 16 universities are already being supported through HESSA.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized the importance of such collaborations, stating, “This partnership with the University of Utah will empower faculty and institutional leaders to elevate education standards across Pakistan.”
He shed light on the outcomes of previous collaboration with the US and appreciated the USAID for contributing huge resources for the youth of Pakistan.
He said Pakistani youth are the ‘goldmine’ for the country, emphasizing the need for making maximum investment in honing the talent of the youth.
Echoing the shared commitment, Andrew McKim said, “USAID is proud to support this transformative initiative, which reinforces the role of education in driving sustainable development in Pakistan.”
Expressing his views, Dr. Michael Barber said that the University of Utah was highly enthusiastic for the collaboration. “We are honored to partner with HEC in advancing Pakistan’s education system. Together, we aim to foster innovation, promote knowledge-sharing, and encourage academic growth.”
Earlier in his welcome remarks, Adviser Global Engagement HEC Mr. Awais Ahmed elaborated on the core objectives of the partnership and said that the collaboration was aimed at developing strategic planning for the uplift of higher education, capacity building of universities through support in trainings and assistance in policy reforms.
This partnership reflects USAID’s mission to strengthen Pakistan’s higher education sector through international collaborations, ensuring that Pakistani universities are equipped to meet global challenges and provide quality education to youth.
The partnership with the University of Utah underscores HEC’s dedication to building lasting global academic relationships that benefit both students and faculty.
