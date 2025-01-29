HEC updates commerce curricula to meet modern academic, industry needs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC), through its National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), has updated the Commerce degree curricula to align with modern academic and industry demands.

The two-day NCRC meeting, chaired by Prof. Syed Muhammad Amir Shah from Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, took place at Government College University Faisalabad.

The committee designed comprehensive curricular standards for the Associate Degree, Bachelor of Studies, and Master of Studies in Commerce, reinforcing HEC’s commitment to academic excellence and aligning the discipline with contemporary business challenges.

Dr. Amjad Hussain, Director General, Academics Division at HEC, highlighted HEC’s commitment to enhancing curriculum development, elevating academic standards, and fostering a more structured, industry-aligned education system.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director, Academics Division at HEC and Secretary of the NCRC, provided a comprehensive overview of HEC’s curriculum development approach. He emphasized the need for a structured Commerce degree that equips students with industry-relevant skills, setting it apart from the existing degree of Bachelor of Business Administration.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening courses in accounting, finance, economics, and trade policy in the undergraduate degree in Commerce to make it more relevant to the subject and the required practice in field.

Moreover, recognizing the growing influence of AI and digital transformation in commerce, he stressed the integration of courses on computing, digital skills, business technology, and enterprise resource planning to modernize the curriculum of commerce degrees and to enhance graduates' technological competency.

The NCRC had representation from leading higher education institutions across Pakistan, including Air University, Islamabad, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Emerson University, Multan, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Foundation University Islamabad, Government College University Faisalabad, Government College University Lahore, Hailey College of Commerce, University of the Punjab, Lahore, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta, University of Balochistan, Quetta, University of Karachi, University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir and University of Malakand, Lower Dir.

Aligned with HEC’s undergraduate and graduate education policies, the revised curricula integrate the latest advancements in the field. Upon approval by HEC management, they will be distributed to universities nationwide for implementation.