HEC Urges Pakistani Universities To Promote ‘Lassi’ And ‘Sattu’ Instead Of Tea

Sameer Tahir Published June 25, 2022

The HEC has urged the vice-chancellors (VCs) of the public sector universities to promote local drinks like Lassi and Sattu

In light of the prevailing financial crisis, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has advised universities to increase the sales of regional beverages like Lassi and Sattu instead of tea.

The HEC has urged the vice-chancellors (VCs) of the public sector universities to promote local drinks like Lassi and Sattu "that would cut the country's import cost" while carrying out Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal's advice to limit tea consumption.

Earlier this month, Ahsan Iqbal spoke to local media revealing that Pakistan’s tea import bill was way too high and that the public should pull back on the consumption of tea.

Vice-chancellors were notified by acting HEC head Dr. Shaista Sohail to take the initiative and “leadership role and think of innovative ways to provide relief to the lower-income groups and the economy as a whole”.

